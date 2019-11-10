Cyclone Bulbul is away from West Bengal, gradually losing its intensity: IMD

Cyclone Bulbul is away from West Bengal and gradually losing its intensity, informed Director of India Meteorological Department in Kolkata. "It is now away from the west Bengal and gradually losing its intensity. Earlier it was very severe cyclonic storm. As far is the impact is concern we are expecting no rain under this system over west Bengal. We are expecting light rain in one or two area," said Director of Kolkata's India Meteorological Department. However, people faced water-logging in parts of Kolkata after rainfall in the region.