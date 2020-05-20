Cyclone Amphan: All Operations At Kolkata Airport Suspended Till 5 AM on May 21

Kolkata, May 20: In the wake of super cyclone Amphan, all the operations at the Kolkata Airport have been suspended till 5 am on May 21. According to reports, special flights which were operational due to the COVID-19 pandemic will also not operate. Cyclone Amphan currently lies 110 km from Paradip. Early in the morning, Paradip and in Odisha and South 24 Paraganas in West Bengal witnessed heavy rains. Cyclone Amphan Update: Rainfall & Strong Winds Hit Bhadrak, Paradip And Other Areas in Odisha Ahead of Landfall, Watch Video.

Also Read | Cyclone Amphan Tracker and Live News Updates: Cyclone Amphan to Move North-Northeastwards & Cross West Bengal-Bangladesh Coast During Afternoon to Evening

The super cyclone is expected to make landfall near West Bengal's Sunderbans in the evening. People living near the coast have been warned against stepping out. Fishermen have also been asked to stay off coast. According to reports, three people have been evacuated in Bengal, while one lakh people have been shifted to safer locations in Odisha. Live Updates About Cyclone Amphan:

ANI's Tweet:

Also Read | Cyclone Amphan Update: Rainfall & Strong Winds Hit Bhadrak, Paradip And Other Areas in Odisha Ahead of Landfall, Watch Video

All operations suspended at Kolkata Airport till 5 am tomorrow in view of #CycloneAmphan including special flights, which were operational in view of #COVID19 pandemic: Airport Director #WestBengal — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020





Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) of Odisha Pradeep Kumar Jena informed that over 1.37 lakh people had been evacuated to cyclone shelters till morning in the state and the figure may go up. Paradip recorded the highest wind speed of 102 kmph followed by Chandbali with 74 kmph, Balasore 61 kmph, and Bhubaneswar 56 kmph. Paradip also registered highest 197.1 mm rainfall.

As many 16 units of the National Disaster Response Force, 15 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 75 teams of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) and 217 fire service team have been deployed in the affected districts. On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness to tackle Amphan.