Cyclone Amphan Meets Coronavirus: Kolkata's Unprecedented Debacles

The city of Kolkata cuts a sorry figure with the death toll at 19 due to Cyclone Amphan. On 20 May, the monstrous cyclone made landfall at around 20 km East of Sagar Island in the Indian Sunderbans in West Bengal. This century’s strongest cyclone in the Bay of Bengal wrecked havoc in large parts of the state and devastated Kolkata in a way that was not seen in many decades. On the same day, West Bengal also recorded 3 more COVID-19 deaths and 142 additional positive cases.

As thousands of trees were uprooted in the city razing a substantial amount of property to the ground, both physical and virtual connectivity has come to a near standstill in this part of the country due to the joint effect of the cyclone and the ongoing pandemic. In fact, this article was researched for and written over three days using intermittent internet signals from a neighbour’s mobile device.

The Kolkata airport was flooded into a lake and the city’s iconic College Street known as Boi Para (locality of books) have incurred unprecedented losses in book stocks amounting to approximately ₹6 million as per early estimates.

It is very rare in the history of modern India that one of the country’s largest cities continues to stand in ruins, days after the cyclone. Many localities in the city, even within the COVID-19 containment zones, grapple with no power or water supply due to the cyclone. Many television and internet operators claim that restoration of connections could take weeks. The following map shows Cyclone Amphan’s path from the Bay of Bengal into Bangladesh via various cities and towns in West Bengal, including Kolkata.

The cyclone had passed Kolkata through the eastern fringes of the city. This has not only shaken the residential towers in this area, but has also damaged a large number of private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients along the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass.

Additionally, it has also disrupted the supply of medical equipments to these hospitals and has limited the scope of telecommunication between the admitted patients and their family members. Unable to handle the dire situation by the state’s own capacity, the Chief Minister’s plea to the Centre was accepted and five columns of Indian Army was sent on 23 May to restore infrastructure in the capital city of West Bengal. Kolkata’s plight in the current situation is twofold:

i. A large number of workers required for the restoration process of the city, especially the ones for the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation (the city’s sole power supplier), are migrant workers from neighbouring states who have returned home amidst the COVID-19 scare. Additionally, at the ground level, the lack of workforce in all sectors has invariably delayed the restoration processes in the city.

ii. Owing to the COVID-19 disaster, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections slated to be held earlier this year were indefinitely postponed. As a result of this, Councillors of all the 144 wards under KMC have lost their signing authority due to the expiry of their five year tenures. Even though a Board of Administrators headed by the outgoing Mayor was set up on 8 May, this new arrangement under such exceptional circumstances has undoubtedly led to confusion at the administrative levels responsible for the provision of civic amenities to the residents of Kolkata.

