Cyclone Amphan Damages 5,500 Houses; 2 Persons Dead in West Bengal

Amphan, second super cyclone to form over the Bay of Bengal since 1999 and "a double challenge" due to COVID-19, made landfall in West Bengal at 2:30 pm on Wednesday and continues to cause destruction in the form of high-velocity winds and heavy rains.

As of 7 pm, 5,500 houses have been damaged, 2 people have died and 2 severely injured in North 24 Parganas said Bibek Vasme, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Basirhat.

According to IMD, the cyclone crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh cost with the wind speed of 155-165 gusting to 185 mph.

In a joint press conference with health ministry and IMD, NDRF chief said more than five lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and 1,58,640 people in Odisha.

The cyclone weakened from super cyclone to "extremely severe cyclonic storm" as it approached the land, leading to a heavy storm in Odisha and West Bengal.

West Bengal reported 2 deaths due to Amphan in the evening of Wednesday

Earlier, Bangladesh reported its first death as a volunteer drowned while evacuating villagers

All operations suspended at Kolkata Airport till 5 am tomorrow in view of cyclone Amphan

Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft are kept at stand by for relief efforts

According to Bibek Vasme, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Basirhat, West Bengal, cyclone Amphan has damaged 5,500 houses, killed 2 people and severely injured 2.

NDRF Clears Roads

As the high-velocity winds hit the state, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel clear electricity wires and uprooted trees off the road between Digha in East Midnapore district and Odisha border, reports ANI.

West Bengal: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel clear electricity wires and uprooted trees off the road between Digha in East Midnapore district and Odisha border, after #CycloneAmphan made landfall earlier today. pic.twitter.com/xUimNna02k — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2020

Amphan Crosses WB-Bangladesh Coast

At 7 pm, IMD says, "AMPHAN crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha (West Bengal) and Hatiya Islands (Bangladesh) across Sunderbans."

It crossed with the wind speed of 155-165 gusting to 185 mph, according to IMD.

Amphan Claims Two Lives in WB

Cyclone Amphan claims two lives in West Bengal, PTI quotes officials.

Amphan Hits Villages of Odisha

In a video shared by PIB, Odisha the disruption created by cyclone Amphan can be seen. Many trees uproot and fall due to heavy winds.

Dark Clouds Capture Odisha

On the evening of Wednesday, West Bengal and Odisha experience heavy rains, flying objects and storm.

#CycloneAmphan caused havoc in the coastal districts of #Odisha as it triggered heavy rainfall, coupled with high-velocity winds while moving towards the #WestBengal on Wednesday.#CycloneAmphanUpdate pic.twitter.com/37DT12tQyW — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 20, 2020

Cyclone Amphan Updates: Authorities Warn of Disruptions

According to IMD, disruption of rail and road links at several places is expected. Further, extensive damage to standing crops, plantations and orchards too is likely.

Blowing down of palm and coconut trees along with uprooting of large bushy trees is possible and large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings, warned IMD.

Cyclone Amphan Updates: NDRF, IMD Brief Media

The cyclone weakened from super cyclone to "extremely severe cyclonic storm" as it approached the land. According to IMD, it will hit Kolkata, Howrah and Hubli by Wednesday, 20 May, evening.

Mamata Requests Railways Not to Run Trains for Migrants Due to Cyclone

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requested the central government to temporarily suspend Shramik trains to West Bengal due to the cyclone.

“I request Railways not to bring back migrant workers to West Bengal on Wednesday and Thursday morning as precautionary measure," she said

Operations at West Bengal Airport Suspended

All operations suspended at Kolkata Airport till 5 am on Thursday in view of cyclone Amphan including special flights, which were operational in view of COVID-19 pandemic.

1 Dead in Bangladesh

Bangladesh reported first death due to Amphan. A volunteer drowned while evacuating villagers.

