Bhubaneswar, May 20: The super cyclone "Amphan" has weakened into an extremely severe cyclonic storm as it reached Odisha coast on Tuesday triggering widespread rainfall in the coastal areas of the state. According to reports, 1,704 shelter camps have been set up, and 1,19,075 people have been evacuated so far in Odisha in the view of "Amphan". The wind speed is likely to gust to 185 Kmph. The super cyclonic storm is likely to hit West Bengal today. Cyclone Amphan Moving Towards West Bengal Coasts as Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, Heavy Rains Likely in North 24 Parganas And East Medinipur Districts: IMD.

Also Read | Cyclone Amphan: All Operations At Kolkata Airport Suspended Till 5 AM on May 21

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm lay centred over northwest and adjoining the west-central Bay of Bengal, about 250 km south of Paradip in Odisha. There may be the total destruction of thatched and kutcha houses, power and communication poles, standing crops and roads, and minor disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.

More Details About Cyclone Amphan:

Also Read | Cyclone Amphan Update: Rainfall & Strong Winds Hit Bhadrak, Paradip And Other Areas in Odisha Ahead of Landfall, Watch Video

In order to meet any eventuality, as many 16 units of National Disaster Response Force, 15 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 75 teams of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC) and 217 fire service teams have been deployed in the likely to be affected districts. Three NDRF units, five ODRAF units, 17 teams of fire service and 10 OFDC teams are kept on standby to be pressed into service. Besides, additional two teams of NDRF from 10th Battalion Vijayawada have been mobilised for the same.