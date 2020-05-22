Cyclone Amphan leaves 74 dead, millions without power in West Bengal; Narendra Modi leaves for Kolkata

At least 74 are dead in West Bengal, millions without power and wide swaths of coastal regions flooded as Cyclone Amphan cut a path of destruction that is still being assessed.

Many parts of Kolkata, home to more than 14 million people, were under water, and its airport was closed briefly by flooding. Roads were littered with uprooted trees and lamp posts, electricity and communication lines were down and centuries-old buildings were damaged.

Officials said the full extent of the damage caused by the cyclone was not known because communications to many places were cut. Hundreds of thousands of people were evacuated ahead of the storm, a process complicated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Amphan came ashore Wednesday with heavy rain, a battering storm surge and sustained winds of 170 kph (105 mph) and gusts up to 190 kph (118 mph). It devastated coastal villages, knocking down mud houses, tearing down utility poles and uprooting trees.

"I have never seen such a disaster before," said West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, adding that the government would give families who lost a relative in the storm Rs 2.5 lakh.

PM to visit Bengal, Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning left for West Bengal to take stock of the situation. He will also visit Odisha.

This will be the prime minister's first visit outside the National Capital after coronavirus lockdown was imposed on the midnight of 24 March.

"He will conduct aerial surveys and take part in review meetings, where aspects of relief and rehabilitation will be discussed," the PMO said in a tweet on Thursday night.

As per a report in India Today, Modi is expected to undertake an aerial survey of the affected districts with Mamata. He is also likely to hold an administrative meeting and will then travel to Odisha's capital of Bhubaneshwar, as per the report.

DNA reported that Modi will arrive at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata's Dum Dum at around 10.45 am, following which he will travel to Basirhat by helicopter and conduct an aerial survey of the worst-hit areas.

The prime minister will attend a meeting at Basirhat with state government and district officials at 11:20 am, following which he will return to the airport. Modi will leave for Bhubaneswar at 1.30 pm, as per the DNA report.

'Nothing left'

"The roofs of many homes have flown away and the streets are waterlogged," said Shuli Ghosh, who runs a cafe in Kolkata. With many of its streets still flooded and phone and internet service not fully restored, officials said they were trying to determine the extent of damage in the state capital.

In Odisha, the cyclone destroyed crops of betel, a leaf used as a wrapper for chewing areca nut or tobacco. In Bangladesh's southwestern district of Bagerhat, more than 500 fish farms were flooded.

Debashish Shyamal, who lives in a fishing village along the West Bengal coast, took shelter with his family in a government clinic. He said the wind blew open the windows and doors and for hours they huddled inside, drenched by the torrential rain.

On Thursday, he discovered dangling electricity wires, waterlogged streets and an uprooted forest.

"There is nothing left," he said.

Mamata ordered a drive to plant mangroves in the Sundarbans, a low-lying delta region of about 200 islands in the Bay of Bengal where about 13 million impoverished Indians and Bangladeshis live. The area is best known for being home to thick mangrove forests and Bengal tigers.

The region is no stranger to devastating cyclones, and the mangrove forests act as a barrier, absorbing the impact of the storms, said KJ Ramesh, the former chief of India's meteorological department. The cyclone had passed directly through these forests, officials said.

Ramesh said the storms' intensity has increased due to changing climate patterns. Cyclones get their energy from warm ocean waters, and the amount of heat trapped in the top 700 meters (2,300 feet) of the seas has increased, he said.

"As a result, cyclones are intensifying faster than before," he added.

10 million without power in Bangladesh

Broadcasters in Bangladesh reported 13 were killed. About 10 million people in Bangladesh remained without electricity, said Moin Uddin, chairman of the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board.