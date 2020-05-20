Cyclone Amphan: Full list of Do's and Don'ts

New Delhi, Nov 15: Amidst the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has pushed the whole country on edge, a super cyclonic storm 'Amphan' to move north-northeastwards and cross West Bengal-Bangladesh coast between Digha & Hatiya close to Sunderbans during afternoon to evening today with a wind speed of 155-165kmph gusting to 185 kmph.

State and national authorities have already put Odisha and West Bengal on alert against inclement weather conditions. Forty-one teams of the National Disaster Response Force, including seven reserves, have been deployed in West Bengal and Odisha in view of the impending super cyclonic storm 'Amphan', its chief S N Pradhan said on Tuesday.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) lists out Do's and Don'ts. Do's and Don't:

