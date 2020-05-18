Cyclone Amphan: Cyclonic storm to make landfall on West Bengal coast on Wednesday; 200-250 mm rain likely to lash Bengal, Odisha coast

Cyclone Amphan has turned into a super cyclone, the Met department said on Monday afternoon. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) tweeted that the 'severe' cyclonic storm has intensified into a 'super cyclonic storm.'

Cyclone Amphan, which has been intensifying over the Bay of Bengal, will most probably make landfall over West Bengal on 20 May.

As per the Met department, Amphan, which was present over central parts of South Bay of Bengal and central Bay of Bengal moved northwards before intensifying into a super cyclonic storm.

According to the IMD, the storm will very likely move northwards and then north-northeastwards over West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatia islands before turning into an 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' by the afternoon or evening of 20 May. The Hindu has also quoted the Met department as saying that there may be a storm surge of 4-6 metres above the astronomical tide, which will inundate low-lying coastal areas of West Bengal during landfall.

Fishermen have been told not to venture into the sea as IMD says the condition in the waters will be "phenomenal" over central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials on Monday to review the situation arising out of cyclone.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds meeting with Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) & National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) officials to review the situation arising out of #CycloneAmphan in different parts of the country. Home Minister Amit Shah also present. pic.twitter.com/cxR5rXbsGf " ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2020

Post the meeting, Modi tweeted that the response measures as well as evacuation plans were discussed in the meeting. "I pray for everyone's safety and assure all possible support from the Central Government," he wrote.

This would be the first super cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal since the 1999 cyclone that hit the Odisha coast, killing more than 9,000 people. Around 200-250mm of rain is expected to lash West Bengal and Odisha between Tuesday night and Thursday morning.

A 'yellow' alert has been issued for five districts in the state " Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara. The coastal regions will start experiencing heavy rainfall from Tuesday while heavy downpour is likely to lash six districts Wednesday, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has put a target of zero casualties before the administration and added that the state government has urged the Centre to temporarily suspend 'Shramik Special' trains passing through areas falling in the direction of Cyclone Amphan.

Authorities have also predicted that around seven lakh people from 649 villages along the sea coast are likely to be affected due to Cyclone Amphan.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Director General SN Pradhan said that 37 teams have been deployed in seven districts of Odisha and six districts of West Bengal in view of cyclone Amphan.

According to Pradhan, 20 teams will be actively deployed while 17 teams have been kept on standby.

According to the West Bengal government, districts of East Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata are likely to be worst affected by cyclone.

The SDMA (State Disaster Management Authority) in Kerala too has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. It has also asked people who are living in areas prone to landslides and those near coastal areas to be vigilant.

The name Amphan was suggested by Thailand and is the last name from the original list of 64 cyclone names proposed in 2004 for storms over the north Indian Ocean.

