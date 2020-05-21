Cyclone Amphan: Beyond Politics, Will Oppn Help Mamata Rebuild WB?

As Cyclone Amphan battered West Bengal on Wednesday, 21 May, how has the opposition, mainly the BJP leadership in the state, responded in helping to rebuild the state?

Said to be one of the worst cyclones to hit Bengal in decades, Amphan caused severe damages in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas districts and their nearby areas, with a wind speed ranging from 155 to 185 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall. The storm also wreaked considerable havoc in parts of Odisha.

Quoting a death figure of “10-12 people” in West Bengal, CM Mamata Banerjee addressed a press conference on Tuesday around 9.30 PM and said the toll could increase and an estimate of the total damages can be ascertained only after 3-4 days.

How Are Local BJP Leaders, Other Oppostion Leaders Responding?

Meanwhile, the local BJP leaders, who aspire to come to power in the state elections due in 2021, were heaviliy criticised for not being actively present on the ground to help with relief efforts.

BJP made a remarkable rise in the state during 2019 elections. In a state which has been an unchartered territory for the BJP for so long, the party garnered about 40% vote share and 18 out of 42 seats during the last general election. Leaving behind the Left, which has ruled Bengal for 34 years, and the Congress, the BJP has emerged as a principle opposition party to the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. But, many were disappointed with the local BJP leadership’s immediate response to the natural disaster.

Dear BJP leaders, extending a helping to West Bengal government after a massive natural calamity is called humanity. #amphan — Soumyajit Maity (@maity_sj) May 21, 2020

BJP and the ‘nation’s’ way of getting back at Bengal - Almost no media coverage of the worst cyclone in centuries to have hit us.

Shame on centre, shame on national media. #Kolkata #bengal #AmphanCyclone

— Piya Chakraborty (@piya_unturned) May 21, 2020

Sad to see the step motherly treatment dished out to West Bengal. High time for @SuPriyoBabul, @DilipGhoshBJP and other BJP MPs from the state to show their worthiness.#prayforwestbengal #Amphan #CycloneAmphanUpdate — Syamantak (@samd_speaks) May 21, 2020

We have not seen any Bengal MP at cyclone site to help people except Govt officials. Its time to serve people at ground, if bjp wants to retrun their due to people as many seats got in WB. Else just tweets on social media,no work at ground level. — @Reddy Devaraj (@ReddyDevaraj) May 21, 2020

At 2.30 PM, when the article was first published, state BJP President Dilip Ghosh had not made any statement on how the local leadership plans to offer assistance with relief efforts. The only post on his Twitter timeline was a retweet about an update on the windspeed and the last post on his Facebook was a “press interaction on various issues- food, health, administration and status of democracy in our Paschim Banga.”

After facing flak for not doing enough, BJP MP from West Bengal and a vocal critic of the Mamata government, Babul Supriyo said on Twitter, “Honble @narendramodi ji & Honble @AmitShah ji are keeping a very close watch on WB & Centre shall do everything to help•I already had a meeting within @moefcc & are working out immediate plans in the rehabilitation of Sundarbans & adjoining areas where damage is inexplicable.”

Honble @narendramodi ji & Honble @AmitShah ji are keeping a very close watch on WB & Centre shall do everything to help•I already had a meeting within @moefcc & are working out immediate plans in the rehabilitation of Sundarbans & adjoining areas where damage is inexplicable https://t.co/XIVKR8OPk9 — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) May 21, 2020

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh, said, “ At this hour of crisis I assure all, BJP stands with Bengal and will provide all support to state.”

Extremely disturbed with reports of damage caused by #Amphan in various parts of WB.

At this hour of crisis I assure all, BJP stands with Bengal and will provide all support to state.@BJP4Bengal

— Arjun Singh (@ArjunsinghWB) May 21, 2020

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who was engaged in a war of words through letter with Mamata few weeks back, tweeted saying he is waiting for further reports from Mamata Banerjee to provide assistance.