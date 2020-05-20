Cyclone Amphan batters Bengal, Odisha: Mamata claims 12 dead, 6.5 lakh evacuated

New Delhi, May 21: The extremely severe cyclone Amphan, packing winds of up to 190 kmph on Wednesday rampaged through coastal Odisha and West Bengal, dumping heavy rain, swamping homes and farmland, and leaving at least three people dead.

While a man and a woman were reported killed when trees came crashing down on them in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, a 13-year-old girl died in a similar incident in adjoining Howrah. No casualties have yet been reported from Odisha.

But West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, monitoring the situation from the state secretariat, claimed at least 10-12 people lost their lives.

"Area after area has been ruined. I have experienced a war-like situation today. At least 10-12 people have died. Nandigram, Ramnagar....the two districts of North and South 24 Parganas are destroyed," she said.

With rains continuing, she said the hardest hits areas were not immediately accessible and authorities said they can only make a proper assessment of the destruction on Thursday morning.

'Worse than Coronavirus': Mamata Banerjee on Cyclone Amphan impact

"We are facing greater damage and devastation than COVID-19," Banerjee said, referring to the disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has so far killed 250 people in the state.

In neighbouring Bangladesh, officials said at least four people were killed, with power supplies cut off in some districts. Authorities there had shifted around 2.4 million people to more than 15,000 storm shelters this week. Bangladeshi officials also said they had moved hundreds of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, living on a flood-prone island in the Bay of Bengal, to shelter.

After making landfall at 2.30 pm between Digha in Bengal and Hatiya island in Bangladesh, Amphan cut a swathe through the coastal areas, flattening fragile dwellings, uprooting trees and electric poles. At least 6.58 lakh people were evacuated in Bengal and Odisha before the cyclone struck.

"The forward sector of the wall cloud region is entering into land in West Bengal. The intensity of the cyclone near its centre as the landfall process started was recorded at 160-170 kmph, gusting to 190 kmph," said the weather department said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) chief SN Pradhan said 20 teams of the federal force had already begun road clearing operations in Odisha, while the 19 units deployed in Bengal were shifting people to safety.

Quoting figures made available by the two states, Pradhan said over 5 lakh people were evacuated in Bengal and more than 1.58 lakh in Odisha.

Television footage showed gigantic tidal waves crashing into a seawall in Digha, close to the landfall site. Thick sheets of rain blurred the vast coastline in the two states and surging waters engulfed mud-and-thatch houses, flattening them in a trice.

Heavy machinery was moved in to clear the roads blocked by falling trees. A video clip of an under-construction Kolkata skyscraper showed huge aluminium sheets flying like bird feathers in the air.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Director General Mrityunjay Mohapatra said gale-strength winds speeding at 160-170 kmph were pounding South and North 24 Parganas and East Midnapore districts and could be gusting up to 185 kmph. He said the wall of the eye of the monster cyclone, the most explosive part of a cyclonic system, triggered copious rain in the three districts. The eye of the storm itself was 30 km in diameter, he said.

Story continues