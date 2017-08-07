Cyclist Contador announces retirement after upcoming race

Madrid, Aug 7 (IANS) Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador on Monday announced that he will retire after this year's Vuelta a España.

The 34-year-old Madrid-born attack and climb specialist released a video on his social media to tell fans he was looking forward to making his last professional outing in his home country, reports Efe.

"Hello everyone, I'm doing this video to let you know two things, the first is that I'm going to participate in the Vuelta a España from August 19 and the second thing is that it will be my last race as a professional cyclist," Contador said in his video, adding that he was very happy with the decision.

The three-time Grand Tour winner said he was happy with his decision and was excited to see the fans lining the roads during the Vuelta.

Contador is one of the world's most accomplished cyclists and has won all three major European tours, the Tour de France (2007, 2009), the Giro d'Italia (2008, 2015) and the Vuelta a España (2008, 2012, 2014).

He also won the 2010 Tour de France but was later stripped of his title after doping tests came back positive for Clenbuterol, a pharmacological substance that makes breathing easier and is normally used to treat asthma.

Contador also holds a record four Vélo d'Or titles.

--IANS

sam/bg