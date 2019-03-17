Cycle ride campaign takes place in Mumbai to create awareness about mental health

A cycle ride has been started in Mumbai to create awareness about mental health. Kumar Mangalam Birla's daughter, Ananya Birla kick-started the cycle ride at National Sports Club of India (NSCI). Large number of people participated in the ride. In an interview to ANI, she said, "Cycling is very good for one's health. Cycling is a good way to maintain both physical as well as mental health." Talking about insurance, she said that everyone should get their insurance done because it's a safeguard. If people don't feel well then they can take right treatment and proper medical help.