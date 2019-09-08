Cycle-rally organised under 'Fit India' movement in J-K's Udhampur

To generate awareness among the common masses about 'Fit India' campaign as well as 'Beti Bachao Beti Padyo', district administration of Udhampur organized a cycle rally. The rally was organised from Udhampur to Jammu on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on September 07. 'Fit India' Movement is a nation-wide campaign in India to encourage people to remain healthy and fit by including physical activities and sports in their daily lives. It was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi on 29 August 2019.