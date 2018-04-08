CWG: Winless Indian basketball teams exit

Gold Coast (Australia), April 8 (IANS) India's basketball teams suffered their third consecutive group stage match losses to exit the 21st commonwealth Games without a win here on Sunday.

The Indian men lost to Scotland 81-96 while the women lost their third group stage match to New Zealand 55-90 at the Cairns Convention Centre here.

In the boys category, India failed to match the quality and pace of Scotland and got bowed out of the meet.

Aravind Annadurai (27 baskets) and Amjyot Gill (26) were the major contributors for India.

In this game also, India's defence lacked structure and failed to take the offensive rebounds inside the three second area. But this time Satnam Singh (16 baskets) scored but it was too late for India as the gap between the points was wide.

In the women's category, the Indians never looked like they were in contention as the New Zealand team outscored them in every department.

In the first quarter, India only managed to score 12 baskets as compared to New Zealand's 31. In the second, India scored 10 and their rivals 23. The second half saw India earning 33 points compared to New Zealand's 36.

For India, point guard Madhu Kumari scored 14 points while forward Shireen Limaye scored 11.

--IANS

