Gold Coast (Australia), April 8 (IANS) India' Tejinder Singh qualified for the men's shot put final at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on SUnday.

Tejinder registered an attempt of 19.10 metres to enter the 12-man final.

Tomas Walsh of New Zealand created a new CWG record with a throw of 22.45m to top the qualification stage.

--IANS

ajb/