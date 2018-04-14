CWG: Shuttlers Satwik-Chirag reaches men's doubles final

Gold Coast (Australia), April 14 (IANS) India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty thrashed Sri Lanka's Sachin Dias and Buwaneka Goonethilleka 21-18, 21-10 in straight games to enter the badminton men's doubles final at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

The Indian pair hardly lost a sweat in getting the better of the Sri Lankans in what turned out to be an one-sided affair, lasting 30 minutes.

Satwik and Chirag will now take on English pair of Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis in the gold medal match on Sunday.

The English duo beat Malaysians Wee Kiong Tan and V.Shem Goh 15-21, 21-16, 21-15 in the orther semi-final at the Carrara Sports Arena, here on Saturday.

--IANS

tri/