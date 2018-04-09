CWG: Shooter Smit disappoints in men's skeet final

Gold Coast (Australia), April 9 (IANS) India's Smit Singh flunked in the final of shooting men's skeet competition, finishing a disappointing sixth at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Smit paid the price for a sluggish start and was the first to be eliminated from the six-man final after managing a lowly 15 out of 20.

Georgios Achilleos of Cyprus clinched the gold medal, shooting a Commonwealth Games record total of 57 while the silver went to Ben Llewellin of Wales, with a total of 56.

Northern Ireland's Gareth Mcauley took the bronze with a total score of 45.

Earlier, Smit managed to qualify for the final at the sixth spot, shooting a total of 119 out of 125 after the second day of qualifications.

On Sunday, Smit shot 46 after the first two rounds, finding himself at the No.11 spot.

The Punjab shooter, however, lifted his game on Monday to shoot 25, 24 and 24 in the next three rounds and take his total to 119.

The other Indian Sheikh Sheeraz finished at No.10 after firing a total of 117 in the qualifiers.

