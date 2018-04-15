CWG: Satwik-Chirag bags silver in men's doubles badminton

Gold Coast (Australia), April 15 (IANS) India's Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Sunday settled for the silver medal in men's doubles badminton at the 21st Commonwealth Games after going down meekly to England's Marcus Ellis and Chris Langridge.

The Indian pair lost 13-21, 16-21 in the summit clash that lasted for 39 minutes at the Carrara Sports Arena, here.

With the loss, Satwik and Chirag settled for the silver medal, bringing an end to India's campaign in the Gold Coast Games.

--IANS

tri/