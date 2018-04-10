CWG: Sakina finishes 5th in lightweight para powerlifting

Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) India's Sakina Khatun finished a disappointing fifth out of seven competitors in women'e lightweight para powerlifting at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

Sakina, the bronze medallist in Glasgow in 2014, finished with 93.2 points to finish fifth of seven competitors in the event.

Sakina successfully lifted 82 kilograms in her first attempt before her second attempt of lifting 85 kg was ruled out.

While she was able to lift the weight, the jury deemed that she wasn't able to hold it close enough to her chest for long enough.

Sakina also failed in her third attempt of 86 kg to eventually end up fifth.

