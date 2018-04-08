CWG: Ravi Kumar shoots bronze in men's 10m air rifle

Gold Coast (Australia), April 8 (IANS) India's Ravi Kumar bagged the bronze medal in men's 10 metre air rifle shooting competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Ravi shot a total of 224.1 to finish behind Australian Dane Sampson (245) and Bangladesh's Abdullah Hel Baki (244.7), who won the gold and silver, respectively at the Belmont Shooting Centre here.

Ravi survived a shoot-off in the final to finish with a score of 244.7.

He had taken bronze in this event at last month's International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico, as well.

Deepak Kumar, the second Indian in the fray, also qualified for the finals but eventually finished sixth. Deepak registered a total of 162.3.

The Indians had started their campaign on a promising note.

They had qualified for the final by by securing the top two positions in the qualification stage.

Deepak created a Commonwealth Games record by shooting a total of 627.2 while Ravi secured his place in the final by totalling 626.8.

--IANS

ajb/