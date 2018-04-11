CWG: Paddlers Madhurika, Mouma advance in women's singles

Gold Coast (Australia), April 11 (IANS) India's Madhurika Patkar and Mouma Das advanced to round of 16 after winning both their respective singles matches at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

Madhurika had to toil hard to tame Trinidad and Tobago's Rheann Chung 4-1 (11-7, 14-12, 11-9, 11-2, 11-9) while Mouma had an easy 4-1 (11-6, 11-1, 11-8, 11-7) win against Mauritius' Elodie Ho Wan Kau.

Madhurika will next face off England's Kelly Sibley for a place in the quarter-finals while Mouma will take on another English girl Tin-Tin Ho in her round of 16 match.

Manika Batra, the other Indian in the fray will play Australian Tracy Feng on Thursday for a place in the quarters.

