CWG: Paddlers Harmeet, Sharath, Sathiyan advance

Gold Coast (Australia), April 11 (IANS) India's Harmeet Desai, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran came out victorious in their respective men's single table tennis matches to enter the Round of 16 at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

While Harmeet and Sathiyan comfortably outclassed their opponents, Sharath faced a fight from Malaysia's Javen Choong.

Harmeet thrashed Papua New Guinea's Geoffrey Loi 4-0 (11-4,11-3,11-1,11-2) and Sathiyan outplayed Pakistan's Muhammad Rameez 4-0 (11-5,11-3,11-5,11-3).

Sharath managed to win a tough game 4-3 (11-2,11-5,11-4,7-11,11-13,6-11,11-7).

