CWG: Manika wins gold; Men's doubles medals for Sharath-Sathiyan, Harmeet-Sanil

Gold Coast, April 14 (IANS) Manika Batra became the India's first women's singles paddler to win a gold, while the men's doubles pairs of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan, and Harmeet Desai-Sanil Shankar Shetty bagged the silver and bronze medal respectively on the 10th day of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Manika outplayed Mengyu Yu of Singapore 4-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-2, 11-7) to clinch the gold medal while Sharath and Sathiyan lost in the final. Other Indian pairing Harmeet and Sanil defeated Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen and Poh Shao Feng Ethan in the bronze medal match.

In the mixed doubles category, where the Indian pair of Sharath and Mouma Das went down to Singapore's Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu in the first semi-finals, will play bronze medal match with compatriots Manika and Sathiyan.

In men's singles category, Sharath also lost his semi-final match on Saturday and will play in bronze medal match on Sunday. The World No.48 lost 0-4 (10-12, 9-11, 9-11, 7-11) to the World No.26 Nigerian Quadri Arunain a gruelling semi-final at the Oxenford Studios here.

After losing the close first game, Sharath failed to find the momentum throughout the contest as he went on to lose the other three games with a narrow margin.

The lone gold medal-winning paddler of the day was Manika. The 22-year-old Delhi girl outplayed Mengyu Yu of Singapore 4-0 (11-7, 11-6, 11-2, 11-7) to clinch the gold medal.

"I feel very proud to have won and even more prouder to have won for India. My aim was to win a gold medal for the country and I could do it," said Manika.

Manika, who played a huge role in India's women's team gold medal win, also admitted that she had played the best table tennis at the Games.

"I have never played better. In the first game I was down 1-6. I said to myself I can recover and win and I did," she added.

In the men's doubles event, Sharath and Sathiyan lost to England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford 2-3 (5-11, 12-10, 11-9, 6-11, 8-11) to settle for silver.

The Indian pair committed several errors on length of serve and shots which resulted in their loss.

Harmeet and Sanil bagged the bronze medal in the men's doubles category. The Indian duo outclassed Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen and Poh Shao Feng Ethan 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 12-10) at the Oxenford Studios here.

Despite winning the first two games with ease, Harmeet and Sanil faced a stiff challenge in the third game however, the Indians once again overcame their opponents.

In mixed doubles semi-finals, Sharath and Mouma went down to Singapore's Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu 2-3 (8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 7-11).

Other pair, Sathiyan and Manika also lost 2-3 (8-11, 10-12, 11-5, 11-8, 13-15) to Pitchford and Ho Tin-Tin in the semi-finals.

