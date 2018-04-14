CWG: Manika storms into TT women's singles final

Gold Coast (Australia), April 14 (IANS) India's Manika Batra came through in a tight encounter to make her way through to the final of women's singles table tennis competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Manika defeated Tianwei Feng of Singapore 4-3 (12-10, 5-11, 11-8, 5-11, 5-11, 11-9, 13-11) in a topsy turvy encounter.

The Indian led two games to one before losing two games on the trot and trail the contest 2-3.

Manika, however managed to bounce back strongly in the final two games to clinch the nail-biting contest at the end.

In the final later on Saturday, Manika will take on another Singaporean Mengyu Yu, who defeated Canada's Mo Zhang 4-1 (11-7, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-5) in the other semi-final.

Mo Zhang and Tianwei Feng will now battle it out for the bronze medal, also on Saturday.

