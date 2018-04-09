CWG: Lifter Gurdeep finishes fourth in +105kg event

Gold Coast, April 9 (IANS) India's lifter Gurdeep Singh finished fourth in the Men's +105 kg event at the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

Gurdeep lifted 175kg in snatch and 207 in clean and jerk to register a total of 382kg.

David Liti of New Zealand won gold, breaking the Commonwealth Games record with a total lift of 403kg while silver went to Lauititi Lui of Samoa with a total attempt of 400kg.

Gurdeep was denied the third spot with Pakistan's Muhammad Butt creating a new Junior Commonwealth Record with a total lift of 395kg.

In snatch, Gurdeep successfully lifted 168kg but failed to lift 175kg in the second attempt. In the final attempt, the Indian player lifted 175kg.

In the Clean and Jerk category, he started with a failed attempt of 207kg but in the second attempt the Indian player managed to lift the same weight.

In an attempt to win the gold, Gurdeep tried his hands at 218kg but failed to lift in his third attempt and finished fourth.

--IANS

gau/dg