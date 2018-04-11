CWG: Joshna-Sandhu advance to mixed doubles squash pre-quarters

Gold Coast (Australia), April 11 (IANS) India's Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu overcame a tough Scottish challenge 2-0 in the squash mixed doubles event to enter the Round-of-16 at the at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

The Indian pair faced a stiff challenge from Scotland's Lisa Aitken and Kevin Moran in the 28-minute long match at the Oxenford Studios.

After narrowly winning the first game 11-10, Joshna and Chinappa once again faced a tough fight in the second game however, the Indian pair managed to carve out a 11-8 win.

The Indian pair will now take on Amanda Landers Murphy and Zac Millar of New Zealand in the Round of 16 on April 12.

