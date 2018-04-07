CWG: Joshna loses in squash quarters

Gold Coast (Australia), April 7 (IANS) Joshna Chinappa lost her quarter-final against Joelle King of New Zealand to end India's squash singles challenge at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Joshna lost to Joelle 0-3 (5-11, 6-11, 9-11) in a match which lasted around 30 minutes.

The Indian player never looked in the contention as Joelle took points at will. Joshna, however played good strokes but that was not enough for the Indian player.

In the first game. She lost in just eight minutes. The second game saw some fightback but towards the end, her opponent proved superior.

The final game saw a neck and neck fight but Joelle took two points lead and made the scoreline count 7-4 and after that it was no looking back for Joelle as she wrapped up the issue 9-11 in 13 minutes.

Earlier, India's Dipika Pallikal gave a walkover to Canada's Samantha Cornett in the women's squash classic plate quarter-final.

The reason for Dipika's walkover isn't still clear while the Canadian will now face Tamika Saxby in the semi-finals.

