CWG: Joshna, Dipika in women's double quarters, men's & mixed pair wins

Gold Coast (Australia), April 11 (IANS) India's women's double pair of Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal advanced to the quarter-finals while the men's doubles and mixed double pairs also registered victories in their respective squash games at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday.

Defending champions Dipika and Joshna advanced outclassing Wales pair of Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery 2-1 (11-8, 7-11, 11-8) in a 30-minute battle to top their Pool.

The Indian pair had an easy outing in the first game that lasted for a mere eight minutes but were made to struggle in the second which the Wales' duo managed to pocket in 10 minutes.

In the third game, Dipika and Joshna used their class and experience to clinch the affair in 10 minutes.

Later, in a 15-minute pool-match against Malta, which was just a formality for the Indian pair, Dipika and Joshna beat Dianne and Colette in straight games 2-0 (11-5, 11-6).

They will now face Canada's Samantha Cornett and Nikki Todd on April 13.

In the men's doubles event, India's Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon defeated Wales duo- Peter Creed and Joel Makin 2-1 (11-7, 8-11, 11-10) in Pool F.

The duo will face Sierra Leone's Ernest Jombla and Yusif Mansaray in the second match of pool F on Thursday.

Joshna, who joined Harinder Pal Sandhu for the mixed doubles, overcame a tough Scottish challenge 2-0.

The Indian pair faced a stiff challenge from Scotland's Lisa Aitken and Kevin Moran in the 28-minute long match at the Oxenford Studios.

After narrowly winning the first game 11-10, Joshna and Chinappa once again faced a tough fight in the second game however, the Indian pair managed to carve out a 11-8 win.

The Indian pair will now take on Amanda Landers Murphy and Zac Millar of New Zealand in the Round of 16 on April 12.

--IANS

kk/gau/vm