CWG: India's women's hockey team enters semis

Gold Coast, April 10 (IANS) The Indian women's hockey team defeated South Africa 1-0 in its final Pool A game on Tuesday to enter the semi-finals of the event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here.

Captain Rani Rampal's 47th-minute field goal proved to be the difference during the match.

Following the result, India remained second in the Pool A with nine points -- same as top-placed England but behind on goal difference.

Third-placed South Africa have four points with a match left. They will meet fourth-placed Wales, who have three points.

--IANS

pur/dg