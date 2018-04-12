CWG: Indians shine in singles, doubles events on Day 8

Gold Coast, April 12 (IANS) India's singles and doubles players outscored their respective opponents to advance while the para paddlers and Madhurika Patkar were the only disappointments on the day at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

Para paddlers Vaishnavi Sutar and Maitreyee Sarkar failed to qualify to the semi-finals of women's TT6-10 singles as the former managed to win just one of her three group stage matches, while Vaishnavi failed to notch a single win to finish at the bottom of her group.

In their final group stage matches on Thursday, Maitreyee went down 0-3 (5-11, 8-11, 9-11) to England's Felicity Pickard while Vaishnavi too went down 0-3 (3-11, 3-11, 1-11) to Andrea McDonnell.

In the women's singles category, it was disappointment for Madhurika who went down 2-4 (9-11, 8-11, 11-2, 3-11, 11-8, 6-11) to England's Kelly Sibley, to crash out of the competition.

The day started with Indian paddlers winning their respective women's doubles round of 16 matches and then advancing to the semis.

In one of the quarter-finals, Mouma Das and Manika Batra came back strongly from an one-game deficit to prevail over the English pair of Tin-Tin Ho and Maria Tsaptsinos 3-1 (12-14, 11-3, 11-7, 11-6).

Manika and Mouma had earlier blanked Sri Lanka's Hansani Kapugeekiyana and Ishara Madurangi 3-0 (11-4, 11-4, 11-1) in a rather one-sided quarter-final contest.

The Indian duo will now take on Malaysian duo of ying Ho and Karen Lyne, on Friday for a place in the final.

In another quarter-final, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Pooja Sahasrabudhe had a comfortable 3-0 (11-6, 11-7, 14-12) over Canada's Alicia Cote and Mo Zhang.

The Indian pair had earlier defeated the Welsh duo of Charlotte Carey and Chloe Thomas with a 3-1 (11-7, 11-5, 8-11, 11-6) verdict.

Sutirtha and Pooja will next face Singapore's Tianwei Feng and Mengyu Yu in the other semi-final on Friday.

In the mixed doubles category, India were off to a bright start with all the three pairs advancing to the quarter-finals.

The veteran duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das started the march to the quarter-finals by inflicting a 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-9) straight games defeat over English pair of David McBeath David and Kelly Sibley.

Sharath and Mouma will next face Canada's Wang Zhen and Zhang Mo for a place in the semi-finals on Friday.

In another round of 16 tie, India's Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra overcame stiff resistance to beat Canada's Marko Medjugorac and Alicia Cote 3-2 (11-8, 11-13, 10-12, 11-8, 11-4).

Sathiyan and Manika will now take on Singaporeans Xue Jie Pang and Yihan Zhou in the quarter-finals.

The third Indian pair of Sanil Shankar Shetty and Madhurika Patkar sailed into the quarter-finals with an easy 3-0 (11-4, 11-5, 11-6) win over Mauritius duo of Rhikesh Taucoory and Elodie Ho Wan Kau.

In the quarter-finals, the Indian duo will be up against English pair of Liam Pitchford and Tin-Tin Ho on Friday.

In the women's singles category, Mouma Das entered the quarter-finals but it was curtains for Madhurika Patkar, after losing her round of 16 match.

Meanwhile, Manika advanced to the semi-finals. The World No.58 ousted lower-ranked Yihan Zhou of Singapore 4-1 (11-5,11-6,11-2,6-11,11-9) with ease in the quarter-final.

The 22-year-old will now face Tianwei Feng in the semis on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, Manika thrashed local girl Tracy Feng 4-1 (11-6, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9, 11-7) to reach the last eight of the competition.

In other singles match, Mouma, however, had to fend off stiff resistance from England's Tin-Tin Ho in a see-saw contest to eventually emerge victorious 4-3 (11-7, 7-11, 9-11, 11-8, 11-13, 11-7, 11-8) in her round of 16 match.

In the quarters, the Indian veteran will be up against another Singaporean Mengyu Yu.

In the men's double category, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty reached the quarter-finals.

Sharath and Sathiyan outplayed the Sri Lankan pair of Buwaneka Jayasingha Mudiyanselage and Imesh Ranasingha 3-0 (11-3, 11-4, 12-10) in their round of 16 tie at the Oxenford Studios here.

Sharath and Sathiyan will now be up against England's David McBeath and Samuel Walker on Friday, for a place in the semi-final.

In another match, Harmeet and Sanil also prevailed comfortably over Northern Ireland's Paul McCreery and Ashley Robinson 3-0 (11-4, 12-10, 11-9).

