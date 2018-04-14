CWG: Indians paddlers lose in mixed doubles semis

Gold Coast (Australia), April 14 (IANS) India will not have representation in the mixed doubles table tennis final at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) with both their pairs going down in their respective semi-finals here on Saturday.

The Indian pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Mouma Das went down to Singapore's Gao Ning and Yu Mengyu in the first semi-finals.

The Indian team gave a tough fight before losing 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 7-11, 7-11.

Later in the day, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika BATRA lost 8-11, 10-12, 11-5, 11-8, 13-15 to England's Liam Pitchford and HO Tin-Tin.