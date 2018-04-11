CWG: Indians disappoint in lawn bowls events

Gold Coast (Australia), April 11 (IANS) India experienced a miserable campaign in lawn bowls events on day 7 of the 21st Commonwealth Games, losing all their matches at Broadbeach here on Wednesday.

The Indian women's triples team comprising Farzana Khan, Nayanmoni Saikia and Pinki went down 10-19 to Canada, while in men's Fours sectional play, the men's team lost 8-12 to Australia.

In men's singles sectional play, Krishna failed to open his account against New Zealand's Shannon McIlroy to go down 0-21 in a tie that only lasted for nine rounds.

Mcilroy began his domination right from the start even as the Indian was struggling to open his scoring at Broadbeach here.

With the loss, Krishna's journey at the Commonwealth Games men's singles events have come to an end.

Meanwhile, in women's pairs sectional play round 4, India's Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey went down narrowly 17-19 to South African duo of Nicolene Neal and Colleen Piketh.

India had earlier beaten Jersey 22-12 in round 2 and in round 1, the Indian duo won over Wales 20-16. They however, lost the round 3 tie against Northern Ireland 14-15 on Tuesday.

--IANS

tri/vm