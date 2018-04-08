CWG: Indian women's TT team assured of silver

Gold Coast (Australia), April 8 (IANS) The women's table tennis team assured India of a silver medal after beating England 3-0 in the semi-final of the 21st Commonwealth Games at the Oxenford Studios here on Sunday.

Seasoned campaigner Manika Batra gave India an early 1-0 lead after bouncing back from one game down to beat Kelly Sibley 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-7 in the first singles tie.

Madhurika Patkar doubled India's lead after overcoming a stiff contest from Tin-Tin Ho to win 11-7, 13-11, 10-12, 11-8 in the second singles match.

India's win was sealed by the doubles pair of Mouma Das and Madhurika, who edged past Maria Tsaptsinos and Kelly 11-7, 8-11, 11-7, 11-1.

India will now face Singapore in the gold medal match later on Sunday while England will lock horns with Australia for the bronze.

--IANS

tri/