CWG: Indian gymnasts continue to disappoint

Gold Coast (Australia), April 7 (IANS) India's medal hopes in artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final were dashed after Aruna Budda Reddy and Pranati Das finished a disappointing 14th and 16th respectively, at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

While Aruna totalled 44.400 after her four rotations, Pranati's final score was 43.900 at the end of her four rotations at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre, here.

Aruna scored 13.650 in her favourite apparatus vault, while scoring 10.200 in uneven bars, 9.000 in balance beam, 11.550 in floor exercise.

Pranati, on the other hand, scored 12.900 in vault, 10.050 in uneven bars, 9.900 in balance beam and 11.050 in floor exercise.

Canada's Elsabeth Black, with a total score of 54.200 bagged the gold medal while Australian Georgia Godwin totalled 53.800 to take silver. England's Alice Kinsella settled for the bronze after totalling 53.150.

Earlier, India's Yogeshwar Singh finished a disappointing 14th in men's individual all-around final, totalling 75.600 after six rotations.

The 20-year old gymnast from Haryana scored 12.250 in pommel horse in the final rotation. Earlier, he had posted 11.400 in floor exercise, 12.600 in rings, 14.100 in vault, 13.000 in parallel bars and 12.250 in horizontal bars.

It was a good start from him in Rings, after which he gained a good lead in Vault to climb to the fifth position. But then he could not muster up the remaining challenges and continued to slip down the rankings.

England's Nile Wilson clinched the gold after totalling 84.950 while another Englishman James Hall took silver, totalling 83.975. Cyprus' Marios Georgiou settled for the bronze after totalling 83.750.

