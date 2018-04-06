CWG: Indian eves beat England in lawn bowls

Gold Coast (Australia), April 6 (IANS) India finally had something to cheer in the lawn bowls event as the women's Fours Sectional Play team comprising Farzana Khan, Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Nayanmoni Saikia beat England 21-9 at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

But it was disappointment for the men's Pairs Sectional Play team, who lost to Scotland 12-17 in a round 3 match.

Earlier, the Indian lawn bowls team of Chandan Singh, Sunil Bahadur and Dinesh Kumar lost 14-15 to England in the men's Sectional Triples Sectional Play in round 3.

The triples gold in all three previous editions, since it was introduced in the lawn bowls programme in 2006, has always been won by South Africa.

In women's Singles round 3, Pinki lost to Litia Tikosisuva of Fiji 12-21. The Indian then lost 9-21 to Firyana Saroji of Malaysia in women's singles section D, round 4.

