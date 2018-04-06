CWG: Indian cyclists disappoint on 2nd day

Gold Coast (Australia), April 6 (IANS) Indian cyclists disappointed on the second day of the 21st Commonwealth Games as all of them failed to advance to the medal rounds in the prestigious meet here on Friday.

Sahil Kumar, Ranjit Singh and Sanuraj Sanandaraj failed to qualify for the next round in the men's cycling keirin first round heats. They finished fourth, fifth and fourth respectively in their heats.

According to the rules, the first two riders in each heat qualify for the second round, all other riders advance to the first round repechages.

In men's 4,000 metre Individual Pursuit, Manjeet Singh also failed to qualify forward after posting 4:39.744 to finish 24th out of 27 competitors.

Earlier in the day, Deborah Herold and Aleena Reji lost in the quarter-finals of the women's sprint event.

Deborah lost to Australia's Kaarle Mcculloch by 0.117 seconds in Heat 4 of the round of 16 event while Aleena was slower by 0.106 seconds in Heat 1 to another local cyclist Stephanie Morton, who topped the qualifying race.

In the qualification stage, Deborah finished 13th, clocking 11.484 seconds, while Aleena finished last in 12.207.

The story was the same in the women's 3,000m Individual Pursuit Cycling event, where India's Amritha Reghunath and Sonali Mayanglambam failed to qualify for the medal round.

While Sonali clocked 3:59.028 to finish 20th, Amritha finished a disappointing last at No.22 in 4:12.437.

The qualifying rules say that the top-two cyclists go for the gold medal round while the third and fourth contend for the bronze.

