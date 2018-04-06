CWG: Indian cyclists continue to disappoint

Gold Coast (Australia), April 6 (IANS) Indian cyclists Deborah Deborah and Aleena Reji lost in the quarter-finals of the women's sprint event of the 21st Commonwealth Games at the Anna Meares Velodrome here on Friday.

Deborah lost to Australia's Kaarle Mcculloch by 0.117 seconds in Heat 4 of the round of 16 event while Aleena was slower by 0.106 seconds in Heat 1 to another local cyclist Stephanie Morton, who topped the qualifying race.

In the qualification stage, Deborah finished 13th, clocking 11.484 seconds, while Aleena finished last in 12.207.

The story was the same in the women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Cycling event, where India's Amritha Reghunath and Sonali Mayanglambam failed to qualify for the medal round.

While Sonali clocked 3:59.028 to finish 20th, Amritha finished a disappointing last at No.22 in 4:12.437.

The qualifying rules say that the top-two cyclists go for the gold medal round while the third and fourth contend for the bronze.

In men's 4000 metre Individual Pursuit, Manjeet Singh failed to qualify forward after posting 4:39.744 to finish 24th out of 27 competitors.

--IANS

tri/vm