CWG: India thrash Samoa in lawn bowls

Gold Coast (Australia), April 6 (IANS) India outplayed Samoa 26-4 in the men's Pairs Sectional Play Round 4 at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

India, comprising Krishna Xalxo and Alok Lakra overpowered the Samoan team, which included Edward Bell and Herbert Bell.

Earlier, in the women's Fours Sectional Play team comprising Farzana Khan, Lovely Choubey, Rupa Rani Tirkey and Nayanmoni Saikia beat England 21-9.

But it was disappointment for the men's Pairs Sectional Play team, who lost to Scotland 12-17 in a round 3 match.

Earlier, the Indian lawn bowls team of Chandan Singh, Sunil Bahadur and Dinesh Kumar lost 14-15 to England in the men's Sectional Triples Sectional Play in round 3.

The triples gold in all three previous editions, since it was introduced in the lawn bowls programme in 2006, has always been won by South Africa.

In women's Singles round 3, Pinki lost to Litia Tikosisuva of Fiji 12-21. The Indian then lost 9-21 to Firyana Saroji of Malaysia in women's singles section D, round 4.

--IANS

gau/vm