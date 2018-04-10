CWG: India taste success on Day 6

Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) It was a satisfactory day for India at the squash events as all the three pairs came out victorious in their respective matches in the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

In the mixed doubles event, Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal registered comfortable victories against Guyana and Pakistan to advance to the Round of 16.

In their first game, Dipaka and Saurav defeated Guyana's Mary Fung-a-Fat and Jason-Ray Khalil 2-0 (11-3, 11-3) in just 13 minutes of play.

Later, the Indian pair outclassed Pakistan's Madina Zafar and Tayyab Aslam 2-0 (11-2, 11-3).

In the women's doubles event, Dipika and Joshna Chinappa came from behind to beat Pakistan's Zafar Faiza and Zafar Madina 2-1.

After going down closely 10-11 in the opening game, the Indian duo bounced back strongly to thrash the Pakistani pair 11-0, 11-1.

In their next outing, Dipika and Joshna will take on Wales' Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery on April 11.

In the last event of the day, India's second mixed double pairing of Joshna and Harinder Pal Sandhu defeated Caroline Laing and Jacob Kelly of Cayman Islands 2-0.

They outclassed their opponents 11-3, 11-6 and wrapped up the issue in 15 minutes at the Oxenford Studios here.

Joshna and Harinder will now face Scotland's Lisa Aitken and Kevin Moran on April 11.

--IANS

