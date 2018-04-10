CWG: India reach Round 4 in lawn bowls men's Fours

Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) India defeated Botswana 16-9 to reach the fourth round of the lawn bowls men's Fours Sectional event at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

The Indian team comprising Chandan Kumar Singh, Sunil Bahadur, Alok Lakra and Dinesh Kumar outclassed Botswana's Edwin Nyoka, Nixon Senna, Kabo Gaboutloeloe and Kitso Robert in Round 3.

Earlier in the day, Krishna Xalxo thrashed Fiji's Arun Kumar 21-11 in round 3 but lost 18-21 to Jamaican Andrew Newell in a Round 4 tie.

In the women's pairs sectional play, the Indian duo of Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey beat Jersey's Rachel Macdonald and Christine Grimes 22-12 in Round 2.

However, they lost narrowly 14-15 to Northern Ireland duo of Catherine Beattie and Sandra Bailie in a Round 3 match.

--IANS

kk/pur/dg