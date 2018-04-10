CWG: India outclass Cayman Islands in mixed doubles squash

Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) India's mixed double pair comprising Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu defeated Caroline Laing and Jacob Kelly of Cayman Islands 2-0 in a Pool E match of the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

The Indian duo outclassed their opponents 11-3, 11-6 and wrapped up the issue in 15 minutes at the Oxenford Studios here.

Right from the start, the Indian players seemed solid. However, in the second game, their opponents tried to bounce back but at the end the Indian duo proved better to seal the deal.

Earlier in the day, another mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal defeated Guyana's Mary Fung-a-Fat and Jason-Ray Khalil 2-0 (11-3, 11-3) in just 13 minutes of play.

In the second pool match, Dipika and Ghoshal outplayed Pakistan's Madina Zafar and Tayyab Aslam 2-0 (11-2, 11-3) in the mixed doubles category.

--IANS

