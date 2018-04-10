CWG: India hammer Pakistan in mixed doubles squash

Indo Asian News Service

Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) India's mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal hammered Pakistan's Madina Zafar and Tayyab Aslam 2-0 in a Pool E encounter at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

The Indian pair hardly lost any sweat to outclass their arch-rivals 11-2, 11-3 at the Oxenford Studios here in merely 13 minutes.

Earlier in the day, the Indian duo comfortably whipped past Guyana's Mary Fung-a-Fat and Jason-Ray Khalil 2-0 at the same venue.

The Indians took a bare 13 minutes to breeze past the Guyana pair 11-3, 11-3.

--IANS

kk/gau/vm