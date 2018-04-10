CWG: India hammer Pakistan in mixed doubles squash

Gold Coast (Australia), April 10 (IANS) India's mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal hammered Pakistan's Madina Zafar and Tayyab Aslam 2-0 in a Pool E encounter at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Tuesday.

The Indian pair hardly lost any sweat to outclass their arch-rivals 11-2, 11-3 at the Oxenford Studios here in merely 13 minutes.

Earlier in the day, the Indian duo comfortably whipped past Guyana's Mary Fung-a-Fat and Jason-Ray Khalil 2-0 at the same venue.

The Indians took a bare 13 minutes to breeze past the Guyana pair 11-3, 11-3.

