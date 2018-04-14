CWG: Harmeet-Sanil clinch bronze in men's doubles TT

Gold Coast (Australia), April 14 (IANS) India's Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shankar Shetty bagged the bronze medal in the men's doubles table tennis competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

The Indian duo outclassed Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen and Poh Shao Feng Ethan 3-0 (11-5, 11-6, 12-10) at the Oxenford Studios here.

Despite winning the first two games with ease, Harmeet and Sanil faced a stiff challenge in the third game however, the Indians once again overcame their opponents to extend India's medal tally to 57.

--IANS

kk/vm