CWG: Dipika-Saurav, Vikram-Ramit advance; Joshna-Harinder lose

Gold Coast (Australia), April 12 (IANS) India's mixed doubles pair of Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal and the men's double combination of Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon entered the semi-finals and quarter-finals of the squash competitions at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday.

However, the other mixed double pair of Joshna Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu had to suffer defeats in the quarters.

Dipika and Saurav came back from an one-game deficit to pocket the next two games and clinched the round of 16 match 2-1 (7-11, 11-6, 11-8) against Malaysians Aifa Azman and Sanjay Singh Chal in 37 minutes.

Later in the quarters, they defeated Tesni Evans and Peter Creed of Wales in straight games 2-0 (11-8, 11-10) in a 38-minute match to advance to the semis.

In the semi-final on Friday, the Indians will face Joelle King and Paul Coll of New Zealand.

In the other round of 16 encounter, Joshna and Harinder beat New Zealand's Amanda Landers-Murphy and Zac Millar 2-1 (11-7, 10-11, 11-5) to enter the quarter-finals.

However, the Indians lost a gruelling quarter-final contest 2-0 (11-10, 11-10) to Coll and King.

There was an another positive news for the Indian fans as the men's double team featuring Vikram and Ramit also making their way to the quarter-finals.

The Indians handed a 2-0 defeat to Jamaica's Chris Binnie and Lewis Walters in the 30-minute Round-of-16 match.

After a comfortable 11-4 victory in the first game, Vikram and Ramit faced a stiff challenge in the second game. The Indians however, managed to register a 11-10 win.

They will now meet England's Declan James and James Willstrop on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, Vikram and Ramit entered the round of 16 after receiving a walk over from Sierra Leone's Ernest Jombla and Yusif Mansaray.

--IANS

