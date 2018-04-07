CWG: Dipika concedes walkover in squash quarters

Gold Coast (Australia), April 7 (IANS) India's Dipika Pallikal gave a walkover to Canada's Samantha Cornett in the women's squash classic plate quarter-final at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

The reason for Dipika's walkover isn't still clear while the Canadian will now face Tamika Saxby in the semi-finals.

India's other bet in the competition, Joshna Chinappa will take on New Zealand's Joelle King in another quarter-final later on Saturday.

Dipika had earlier lost in straight games to World No.10 Alison Waters in the women's singles round of 16 game on Friday.

--IANS

tri/vm