CWG: Deborah 13th, Aleena 14th in cycling 500m time trial

Gold Coast, April 7 (IANS) India's cyclists Deborah Herold and Aleena Reji finished 13th and 14th respectively in the women's 500m time trial at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

Deborah had an average speed km/h of 49.757, while Aleena's effort was 49.576.

Australians Kaarle Mcculloch (53.599), Stephanie Morton (53.541) claimed the top two positions respectively, while their New Zealand's Emma Cumming (52.585) got the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, in the 25km points race final, T. Manorama Devi didn't finish the race. The other Indian participant in the event, Sonali Mayanglambam didn't start.

--IANS

pur/vm