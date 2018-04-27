CWG champion Neeraj recommended for Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Recently crowned Commonwealth Games champion Neeraj Chopra has been recommended by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for the country's highest sporting honour -- the Khel Ratna Award.

In addition to the Khel Ratna, the 20-year-old javelin thrower from the Indian Army has also been recommended for the Arjuna Award by the AFI.

Chopra is one of three athletes who has been recommended for the Arjuna Award, with women's javelin thrower Annu Rani and four-time Commonwealth Games medallist Seema Antil Punia being the other two.

The federation has also nominated legendary athlete turned coach P.T. Usha and India youth team coach Sanjay Garnaik for the Dronacharya Award.

Boby Aloysis, Kuldeep Singh Bhullar and Jata Shankar have been recommended for the Dhyanchand Award while T.P. Ouseph has been recommended for the Life Time Achievement Award.

