CWG: Ashwini-Sikki reach badminton women's doubles semis

Gold Coast (Australia), April 13 (IANS) India's Ashwini Ponnappa and N.Sikki Reddy entered the semi-finals of badminton women's doubles at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Friday.

Ashwini and Sikki, the lone Indian pair in the quarters, comfortably thrashed the Sri Lankan pair of Hasini Ambalangodage and Madushika Dilrukshi Beruwelage 21-11, 21-13 in a match that lasted merely 26 minutes.

The Sri Lankan pair failed to put up a challenge to the Indians, who had no troubles in either game.

In the semi-final on Saturday, Ashwini and Sikki will take on the winner between the English pair of Chloe Birch and Jessica Pugh, and Malaysians Mei Kuan Chow and Vivian Hoo.

--IANS

tri/