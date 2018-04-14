CWG: Ashwini-Rankireddy lose mixed doubles bronze medal match

Gold Coast (Australia), April 14 (IANS) India's Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwik Rankireddy lost the badminton mixed doubles bronze medal match at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday.

The Indian duo lost to Peng Soon Chan and Liu Ying Goh of Malaysia 0-2 (19-21, 19-21) in a match which lasted around 45 minutes.

India gave a tough fight in both games but lost finally.

From 10-18 down in the first game, Ashwini and Rankireddy won the next three points to lead 11-10 at the break.

At one point, India were ahead 19-18, but the Malaysians won the next three points to take the first game 21-19 in 22 minutes.

The story was same in the second game as well. It was neck and neck from the start and after the break, the Malaysians took a slight 12-10 lead and then made it 17-14.

At last, the Malaysian duo made it 20-15, taking the five match points. Ashwini and Rankireddy, however, tried and saved the four match points but at the end their opponents proved superior and clinched the second game in 24 minutes.

