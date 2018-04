Gold Coast (Australia), April 8 (IANS) India's Muhammed Anas advanced to the semi-finals after winning Heat 4 of men's 400 metre event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Sunday.

Anas registered a time of 45.96 seconds to beat out tough competition from Jamaica's Rusheen McDonald at the Carrara Stadium here.

McDonald registered 45.99 while Baboloki Thebe of Botswana also qualified for the semi-finals with 46.17.

--IANS

